Se usate l'inglese, aggiornatevi. Strano ma antico

Prende piede ''they'' al posto di ''he'' o ''she''.



[ZEUS News - www.zeusnews.it - 14-02-2017]

microfono

La American Dialect Society ha scelto they come parola dell'anno, (2015, NdR) segnala la BBC. La scelta si riferisce al suo crescente uso come termine neutro per indicare una persona di cui non si sa o non si vuole specificare il genere, al posto del pedante e pesante he or she oppure he/she.

Per esempio, invece di dire o scrivere "A scientist must always check his or her data carefully", si scriverebbe "A scientist must always check their data carefully".

Anche se molti s'infiammeranno pensando al sabotaggio delle sacre e inviolabili regole della lingua perpetrato dalle lotte sociali attuali per la parità o neutralità di genere (che pure stanno contribuendo a quest'evoluzione grammaticale), in realtà in inglese la questione è dibattuta almeno dalla fine del Settecento; nell'Ottocento Samuel Taylor Coleridge già si chiedeva se non fosse il caso di usare un pronome neutro per non dover specificare se si sta parlando di un uomo o di una donna, nota sempre la BBC, citando anche altri linguisti favorevoli a quest'uso di they.

Cito da Pemberley: "Already in 1894, the famed grammarian and linguist Otto Jespersen (who was decidedly not a feminist himself) wrote in his book Progress in Language: With Special Reference to English that "it is at times a great inconvenience to be obliged to specify the sex of the person spoken about. [...] if a personal pronoun of common gender was substituted for he in such a proposition as this: `It would be interesting if each of the leading poets would tell us what he considers his best work', ladies would be spared the disparaging implication that the leading poets were all men." (so that it can hardly be claimed that a concern about such matters is only a recent outgrowth of 1970's feminism or so-called "PC" ideology).

Si tratta, fra l'altro, di un uso già adottato dalla guida di stile del Washington Post, che consiglia di riformulare la frase se possibile ma di ricorrere al they come estremo rimedio. Non solo: è un uso non nuovo, documentato, secondo Mental Floss, nella Bibbia e in autori come Chaucer, Shakespeare, Swift, Austen, Thackeray e Shaw, che è piuttosto difficile definire analfabeti o sgrammaticati o ispirati dalla rivoluzione gender.

Sondaggio
Qual è secondo te la peggiore invenzione della storia?
Le sigarette
I fast food
Le armi
Il nucleare
La Chiesa
La televisione
L'automobile
I telefoni cellulari
Gli autovelox

Mostra i risultati (7062 voti)
Leggi i commenti (33)

"And whoso fyndeth hym out of switch blame, they wol come up..." (Chaucer, "The Pardoner's Prologue")

"And everyone to rest themselves betake" (Shakespeare, "The Rape of Lucrece")

"If ye from your hearts forgive not every one their trespasses" (King James Bible, Matthew 18:35)

"I would have everybody marry if they can do it properly" (Jane Austen, "Mansfield Park").

(fonte; altri esempi biblici).

Del resto, anche you ha cambiato significato: il "tu" di oggi era un tempo il "voi" formale, e le lingue vive si evolvono. Quanti usano correttamente who e whom?

Se l'uso del they vi sembra profondamente sbagliato (fa storcere il naso anche a me, madrelingua dello Yorkshire), considerate questo caso: se voleste esprimere in inglese la frase "Ognuno ha la propria opinione su questa cosa", come fareste? In altre parole, cosa mettereste al posto dei puntini?

Everyone has ... own opinion about this.

Provate a chiedervi cosa vi suona meglio (o meno peggio): Everybody has his or her own opinion about this oppure Everybody has their own opinion about this?

Oppure:

Maybe it's time for anyone who still thinks that singular "their" is so-called "bad grammar" to get rid of ... prejudices and pedantry.

Se volete ancora un esempio, preso dalla musica recente, correggereste Sting e il suo If you love somebody, set them free? Appunto. Grazie a @CanonF1 per il suggerimento.

Per approfondire l'argomento consiglio queste fonti: Poynter.org; Grammarist; Oxford Dictionaries; The Economist; Pemberley.com.

2016/06/29 14:40. Il primo ministro britannico uscente, David Cameron, ha usato questa forma in una dichiarazione proprio stamattina, per non specificare se il prossimo primo ministro sarà un uomo o una donna: "...the Cabinet met this morning and agreed the creation of a new EU unit in Whitehall... it will be responsible for ensuring that the new Prime Minister has the best possible advice from the moment of their arrival."

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato con Zeus News ti consigliamo di iscriverti alla Newsletter gratuita. Inoltre puoi consigliare l'articolo utilizzando uno dei pulsanti qui sotto, inserire un commento (anche anonimo) sotto o segnalare un refuso.
.

Paolo Attivissimo

Paolo Attivissimo

(C) by Paolo Attivissimo - www.attivissimo.net.
Distribuzione libera, purché sia inclusa la presente dicitura.

Commenti all'articolo (ultimi 5 di 6)

{utente anonimo}
Commento di utente non verificato, in attesa di approvazione.
15-2-2017 13:09

Maary79
Beh, non ne ho mai visti... :? Casomai in calce scrivono "l'offerta è rivolta ad ambi i sessi"... anche se magari il titolo dice "cercasi macellaio" e non "cercasi macellaio/a". E' quello che fa fede, per non venire denunciati per discriminazione lavorativa, ancora prima di assumere... :lol: Leggi tutto
15-2-2017 11:21
elisa.r
Non ho mai letto lui/lei negli annunci di lavoro, a dire il vero. Però si leggono frasi come "il candidato ideale è esperto in...". Maschile. La differenza tra l'italiano e l'inglese è che nella nostra lingua il genere è grammaticale, cioè è espresso dalla morfologia della parola. Quindi il sostantivo o l'aggettivo sono o... Leggi tutto
14-2-2017 23:18
{utente anonimo}
ma anche in italiano non c'è il neutro ma solo lui/lei, suo/sua... eppure nessuno si è mai posto il problema: si usa il maschile anche in senso generico, è sottinteso che abbia valenza per ambo i sessi quando la frase è generica. Provate a tradurre in italiano gli esempi dell'articolo e vedrete come... Leggi tutto
14-2-2017 16:54
elisa.r
Ho letto l'articolo velocemente, ma mi sembra che qui si parli di "they" e derivati in senso impersonale, cioè non riferito ad un individuo in particolare, tipo "everyone forgot THEIR book". E' un uso con precedenti e che ormai è piuttosto comune. Quello che invece sta accadendo ultimamente è che si sta cominciando... Leggi tutto
14-2-2017 15:57
Leggi gli altri 1 commenti nel forum Internet
Inserisci un commento - anche se NON sei registrato

La liberta' di parola e' un diritto inviolabile, ma nei forum di Zeus News vige un regolamento che impone delle restrizioni e che l'utente e' tenuto a rispettare. I moderatori si riservano il diritto di cancellare o modificare i commenti inseriti dagli utenti, senza dover fornire giustificazione alcuna. Gli utenti non registrati al forum inoltre sono sottoposti a moderazione preventiva. La responsabilita' dei commenti ricade esclusivamente sui rispettivi autori. I principali consigli: rimani sempre in argomento; evita commenti offensivi, volgari, violenti o che inneggiano all'illegalita'; non inserire dati personali, link inutili o spam in generale.
E' VIETATA la riproduzione dei testi e delle immagini senza l'espressa autorizzazione scritta di Zeus News (P.Iva 06584100967). Tutti i marchi e i marchi registrati citati sono di proprietà delle rispettive società. Informativa sulla privacy. I tuoi suggerimenti sono di vitale importanza per Zeus News. Contatta la redazione e contribuisci anche tu a migliorare il sito: pubblicheremo sui forum le lettere piu' interessanti.
Sondaggio
Qual è secondo te la peggiore invenzione della storia?
Le sigarette
I fast food
Le armi
Il nucleare
La Chiesa
La televisione
L'automobile
I telefoni cellulari
Gli autovelox

Mostra i risultati (7062 voti)
Febbraio 2017
n. 2804 del 15-02-2017
Monaco molla Linux e torna a Windows
n. 2803 del 10-02-2017
Cerber, il ransomware che prende di mira gli utenti italiani
n. 2802 del 06-02-2017
Mozilla uccide Firefox OS e licenzia
n. 2801 del 03-02-2017
Il trojan che imperversa sui sistemi Linux
Gennaio 2017
n. 2800 del 30-01-2017
La rivincita delle musicassette
n. 2799 del 27-01-2017
I 10 siti di torrent più popolari
n. 2798 del 25-01-2017
Microsoft termina il supporto al Windows 10 originale
n. 2797 del 16-01-2017
La backdoor in WhatsApp che permette di intercettare i messaggi
n. 2796 del 13-01-2017
Quei titoloni su Draghi, Renzi e Monti ''hackerati'' sono una bufala
n. 2795 del 10-01-2017
Galaxy S8, lo smartphone che è anche un PC
n. 2794 del 02-01-2017
Sì, le smart TV sono infettabili
Dicembre 2016
n. 2793 del 29-12-2016
Quanto guadagna una celebrità da una foto su Instagram o Twitter? Tanto
n. 2792 del 26-12-2016
Il governo si prepara a entrare in Telecom Italia
n. 2791 del 23-12-2016
Arrestato per aver venduto set-top box con Kodi
n. 2790 del 21-12-2016
iPhone 8, lo schermo sarà curvo e di plastica
Tutti gli Arretrati
Vecchi articoli
Olimpo Informatico


E' VIETATA la riproduzione dei testi e delle immagini senza l'espressa autorizzazione scritta di Zeus News (P.Iva 06584100967). Tutti i marchi e i marchi registrati citati sono di proprietà delle rispettive società. Informativa sulla privacy. I tuoi suggerimenti sono di vitale importanza per Zeus News. Contatta la redazione e contribuisci anche tu a migliorare il sito: pubblicheremo sui forum le lettere piu' interessanti.
web metrics