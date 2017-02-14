Se usate l'inglese, aggiornatevi. Strano ma antico

Prende piede ''they'' al posto di ''he'' o ''she''.

La American Dialect Society ha scelto they come parola dell'anno, (2015, NdR) segnala la BBC. La scelta si riferisce al suo crescente uso come termine neutro per indicare una persona di cui non si sa o non si vuole specificare il genere, al posto del pedante e pesante he or she oppure he/she.

Per esempio, invece di dire o scrivere "A scientist must always check his or her data carefully", si scriverebbe "A scientist must always check their data carefully".

Anche se molti s'infiammeranno pensando al sabotaggio delle sacre e inviolabili regole della lingua perpetrato dalle lotte sociali attuali per la parità o neutralità di genere (che pure stanno contribuendo a quest'evoluzione grammaticale), in realtà in inglese la questione è dibattuta almeno dalla fine del Settecento; nell'Ottocento Samuel Taylor Coleridge già si chiedeva se non fosse il caso di usare un pronome neutro per non dover specificare se si sta parlando di un uomo o di una donna, nota sempre la BBC, citando anche altri linguisti favorevoli a quest'uso di they.

Cito da Pemberley: "Already in 1894, the famed grammarian and linguist Otto Jespersen (who was decidedly not a feminist himself) wrote in his book Progress in Language: With Special Reference to English that "it is at times a great inconvenience to be obliged to specify the sex of the person spoken about. [...] if a personal pronoun of common gender was substituted for he in such a proposition as this: `It would be interesting if each of the leading poets would tell us what he considers his best work', ladies would be spared the disparaging implication that the leading poets were all men." (so that it can hardly be claimed that a concern about such matters is only a recent outgrowth of 1970's feminism or so-called "PC" ideology).

Si tratta, fra l'altro, di un uso già adottato dalla guida di stile del Washington Post, che consiglia di riformulare la frase se possibile ma di ricorrere al they come estremo rimedio. Non solo: è un uso non nuovo, documentato, secondo Mental Floss, nella Bibbia e in autori come Chaucer, Shakespeare, Swift, Austen, Thackeray e Shaw, che è piuttosto difficile definire analfabeti o sgrammaticati o ispirati dalla rivoluzione gender.

"And whoso fyndeth hym out of switch blame, they wol come up..." (Chaucer, "The Pardoner's Prologue")

"And everyone to rest themselves betake" (Shakespeare, "The Rape of Lucrece")

"If ye from your hearts forgive not every one their trespasses" (King James Bible, Matthew 18:35)

"I would have everybody marry if they can do it properly" (Jane Austen, "Mansfield Park").

(fonte; altri esempi biblici).

Del resto, anche you ha cambiato significato: il "tu" di oggi era un tempo il "voi" formale, e le lingue vive si evolvono. Quanti usano correttamente who e whom?

Se l'uso del they vi sembra profondamente sbagliato (fa storcere il naso anche a me, madrelingua dello Yorkshire), considerate questo caso: se voleste esprimere in inglese la frase "Ognuno ha la propria opinione su questa cosa", come fareste? In altre parole, cosa mettereste al posto dei puntini?

Everyone has ... own opinion about this.

Provate a chiedervi cosa vi suona meglio (o meno peggio): Everybody has his or her own opinion about this oppure Everybody has their own opinion about this?

Oppure:

Maybe it's time for anyone who still thinks that singular "their" is so-called "bad grammar" to get rid of ... prejudices and pedantry.

Se volete ancora un esempio, preso dalla musica recente, correggereste Sting e il suo If you love somebody, set them free? Appunto. Grazie a @CanonF1 per il suggerimento.

Per approfondire l'argomento consiglio queste fonti: Poynter.org; Grammarist; Oxford Dictionaries; The Economist; Pemberley.com.

2016/06/29 14:40. Il primo ministro britannico uscente, David Cameron, ha usato questa forma in una dichiarazione proprio stamattina, per non specificare se il prossimo primo ministro sarà un uomo o una donna: "...the Cabinet met this morning and agreed the creation of a new EU unit in Whitehall... it will be responsible for ensuring that the new Prime Minister has the best possible advice from the moment of their arrival."