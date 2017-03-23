Attenzione alle offerte di lavoro internazionali su LinkedIn

Ho ricevuto da un lettore, che chiamerò Carlo (non è il suo vero nome), la segnalazione di un tentativo di raggiro online piuttosto insolito: una finta offerta di lavoro internazionale.

Carlo è un ingegnere. Di recente ha cercato su LinkedIn delle opportunità di lavoro corrispondenti alla sua qualifica di "BIM project coordinator" e ha trovato un annuncio che parlava della ricerca di una persona con questa qualifica per una nuova filiale in Canada. L'annuncio su LinkedIn conteneva un link che portava a Shine, un sito asiatico di annunci di lavoro, dove gli è stato chiesto di immettere i propri dati essenziali e di allegare un curriculum.

Qualche giorno dopo Carlo ha ricevuto una mail con un allegato in formato Word: un questionario la cui prima pagina è mostrata qui accanto. Il testo della mail è il seguente (ho rimosso solo i dati personali di Carlo):

Macquarie Group Limited

2400-550 Burrard St,

Vancouver, BC V6C 2B5

Canada

DEAR APPLICANT WE ARE GLAD TO INFORM YOU THAT YOUR RESUME POSTED ON INDIA JOB SITE SHINE HAS BEEN FOUND INTEREST

Macquarie Group is a global provider of construction, health care and financial services with offices in so many countries.

Our breadth of expertise covers construction, building bridges, transportation, health care, advisory and capital markets, trading and hedging funds management, asset finance, financing, research and retail financial services. The diversity of our operations, combined with a strong capital position and robust risk management framework, has contributed to our 46-year record of unbroken profitability. We have offices in 12 countries and 16 locations across the region.

Our EMEA operations represent a diversified business with leading expertise in infrastructure, transport, resources, commodities and energy with niche expertise in adjacent business areas.

The following vacancies are available for immediate appointment : Executive Assistant, Account Executive, Personnel Assistance and Secretary, supervisors, Accountants, Medical and Health Workers, Project Manager, Business Development Manager , Project managers, Apprentice, Assistant Project Manager, Building Inspector , Carpenter , Civil Engineer, Concrete Laborers , Construction Assistant, Sales manager, marketing executive, Stock managers, , Construction Coordinator , Construction Engineer, Construction Foreman , Construction Manager , Construction Superintendent, Construction Supervisor, Construction Worker, Contract Administrator , Contract Manager, Crane Operator , Dry Wall Finisher, Estimator , Electrician , Equipment Operator , Field Engineer, Framing Carpenter, General Laborer, Inspector, Iron Worker, Joiner, Laborer, Master Electrician, Painter, Pipe Fitter , Planner , Plumber , Purchasing Coordinator , Project Assistant, Project Manager , Roofer , Safety Director , Safety Manager ,Scheduler, Signal Worker, Site Manager , Superintendent , Surveyor , Welder Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Human resource managers, Project Engineer, maintenance manager , Ware House Manager.

After carefully reviewing your Resume/ CV we would like to consider you for a position that will best suit your qualification and experience, for an immediate appointment, which will be conditioned on your performance, for the continued growth of our company. We are currently recruiting candidates to join our Commodities and Financial Markets division. This is a varied role which involves supporting a team of 550 at various levels.

IMPORTANT:

You are however expected to find the attached file in this email and give your brief, concise and intelligent answers to our preliminary interview questions; this is an important criterion in our overall final selection. All answers are to be typewritten and re-attached and forwarded back to us. Please adhere strictly to instructions

Employment Status: Full time with the following essentials.

A) A private accommodation with a furnished sitting room and bedroom.

B) A Fixed land phone and an Internet ready computer.

C) Free Lunch Feeding

D) Free medical care

E) A day off every week and all fully paid six weeks' vacation in a year.

WORKING HOURS:

You will be working from 8am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays. And weekends overtime (optional) from 9am to 3pm

SALARY RANGE: 8,500 CAD-10,650 CAD monthly, (DEPENDING ON THE DEPARTMENT YOU ARE WORKING) after tax

ALLOWANCE: 1,500 CAD- 2,500 CAD monthly, (DEPENDING ON THE DEPARTMENT YOU ARE WORKING) after tax

NOTE:

1). You will undertake a 2 week training course to help orientate you on the moralities and modalities of service at our facility. This is to enable us bring you up to speed with your work schedule and company bureaucracy.

2). The board and management of Macquarie Group Limited has set up a strategic visa acquisition process that guarantees all our foreign applicant's Visa/ Work permit approval for all expatriates 100% success.

3). All our selected foreign applicants will be prioritized and given a diplomatic preference for the speedy issuance of their Visa/ Work permit. This is so because the management board has provided all the necessary documents to authenticate the verification of your Visa/ Work permit application Status.

If all conditions as stated here above is satisfactory to the intending employee, please kindly respond to us with an email with the following documents

1) Indicate the post applied for or interested in

2) Soft copy of your international passport and your credentials copies.

3) Soft copy of recent passport photograph

4) Your attached answers to the preliminary interview questions

So that we can proceed further and make the contract agreement letter through our immigration lawyer, if you make it to our final selection. Hence, you will be officially contacted directly by the head of our HR department acknowledging your acceptance of our offer.

Regards

Mr Besam Chars

Phone: No +16479465591