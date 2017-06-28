Estorsioni informatiche via mail, che fare? Niente panico

Non bastava il ransomware tradizionale, con la crisi di panico prodotta in particolare da Wannacry: adesso arriva anche un'altra forma di estorsione via Internet.

A molti utenti (anche dalle mie parti) stanno arrivando delle mail che dicono, in inglese rudimentale, che il sedicente "Meridian Collective" avrebbe esaminato il sistema di sicurezza della vittima e si appresterebbe a devastarlo con un attacco di Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) seguito da una cifratura completa dei dati con un ransomware.

Ecco un esempio di queste mail:

We, HACKER TEAM - Meridian Collective

1 - We checked your security system. The system works is very bad

2 - On Friday 16_06_2017_8:00p.m. GMT !!! We begin to attack your network servers and computers

3 - We will produce a powerful DDoS attack - up to 300 Gbps

4 - Your servers will be hacking the database is damaged

5 - All data will be encrypted on computers Crypto-Ransomware

4 - You can stop the attack beginning, if payment 1 bitcoin to bitcoin ADDRESS: 14fKPXrkBdjUJZ9HPTXL45u3SmzERxQvox

5 - Do you have time to pay. If you do not pay before the attack 1 bitcoin the price will increase to 5 bitcoins

6 - After payment we will advice how to fix bugs in your system

Please send the bitcoin to the following Bitcoin address:

14fKPXrkBdjUJZ9HPTXL45u3SmzERxQvox

How do I get Bitcoins?

You can easily buy bitcoins via several websites or even offline from a Bitcoin-ATM.

We suggest you to start with localbitcoins.com or do a google search.

What if I don't pay?

If you decide not to pay, we will start the attack at the indicated date and uphold it until you do, there's no counter measure to this, you will only end up wasting more money trying to find a solution. We will completely destroy your reputation amongst google and your customers and make sure your website will remain offline until you pay.

This is not a hoax, do not reply to this email, don't try to reason or negotiate, we will not read any replies. Once you have paid we won't start the attack and you will never hear from us again!

Please note that Bitcoin is anonymous and no one will find out that you have complied.