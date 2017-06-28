Estorsioni informatiche via mail, che fare? Niente panico



petya

Non bastava il ransomware tradizionale, con la crisi di panico prodotta in particolare da Wannacry: adesso arriva anche un'altra forma di estorsione via Internet.

A molti utenti (anche dalle mie parti) stanno arrivando delle mail che dicono, in inglese rudimentale, che il sedicente "Meridian Collective" avrebbe esaminato il sistema di sicurezza della vittima e si appresterebbe a devastarlo con un attacco di Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) seguito da una cifratura completa dei dati con un ransomware.

Ecco un esempio di queste mail:

PLEASE FORWARD THIS EMAIL TO SOMEONE IN YOUR COMPANY WHO IS ALLOWED TO MAKE IMPORTANT DECISIONS!

We, HACKER TEAM - Meridian Collective

1 - We checked your security system. The system works is very bad

2 - On Friday 16_06_2017_8:00p.m. GMT !!! We begin to attack your network servers and computers

3 - We will produce a powerful DDoS attack - up to 300 Gbps

4 - Your servers will be hacking the database is damaged

5 - All data will be encrypted on computers Crypto-Ransomware

4 - You can stop the attack beginning, if payment 1 bitcoin to bitcoin ADDRESS: 14fKPXrkBdjUJZ9HPTXL45u3SmzERxQvox

5 - Do you have time to pay. If you do not pay before the attack 1 bitcoin the price will increase to 5 bitcoins

6 - After payment we will advice how to fix bugs in your system

Please send the bitcoin to the following Bitcoin address:

14fKPXrkBdjUJZ9HPTXL45u3SmzERxQvox

How do I get Bitcoins?

You can easily buy bitcoins via several websites or even offline from a Bitcoin-ATM.
We suggest you to start with localbitcoins.com or do a google search.

What if I don't pay?

If you decide not to pay, we will start the attack at the indicated date and uphold it until you do, there's no counter measure to this, you will only end up wasting more money trying to find a solution. We will completely destroy your reputation amongst google and your customers and make sure your website will remain offline until you pay.

This is not a hoax, do not reply to this email, don't try to reason or negotiate, we will not read any replies. Once you have paid we won't start the attack and you will never hear from us again!

Please note that Bitcoin is anonymous and no one will find out that you have complied.

Ma si tratta di un bluff crudele: basta cercare in Google una delle frasi sgrammaticate e senza senso tecnico della mail, per esempio "Your servers will be hacking the database is damaged", per trovare storie come questa o questa oppure questa, risalente ad agosto dell'anno scorso, che indicano che chi sta dietro questo invio massiccio di mail fa minacce ma non ha i mezzi tecnici per metterle a segno: spera che le vittime abbocchino e si spaventino a sufficienza da pagare di fronte alla semplice minaccia.

Inoltre un'occhiata al registro delle transazioni Bitcoin del wallet indicato dagli aspiranti estorsori indica che al momento in cui scrivo gli incassi sono stati davvero miseri.

Il fatto che in questo caso si tratti di un falso allarme non deve far abbassare la guardia: anzi, è una buona occasione per informare sui reali rischi del ransomware (quello vero) e assicurarsi di avere un backup completo (e scollegato da Internet e dalla rete aziendale) di tutti i dati.

.

Paolo Attivissimo

Paolo Attivissimo

(C) by Paolo Attivissimo - www.attivissimo.net.
Distribuzione libera, purché sia inclusa la presente dicitura.

