Sequestrato tutto il sito di debunking Butac.it per querela su un singolo articolo

[ZEUS News - www.zeusnews.it - 08-04-2018]

butac
Questo è lo stato attuale di Butac.it, il sito del collega debunker Michelangelo Coltelli. È tutto quello che so. Aggiornerò questo post non appena avrò informazioni.

Eppure ci sono quelli che dicono che i debunker sono pilotati dai poteri forti o sono servi del governo.

13:00. Il Post ha qualche dettaglio fornito direttamente da Michelangelo. Ne parla anche NextQuotidiano.

13:10. Da Michelangelo ricevo queste info, che riporto testualmente:

"Un mese fa riceviamo una querela per diffamazione, per un articolo del 2015. La querela non chiede la rimozione dell'articolo che pertanto resta online. Il PM di Brindisi però ritiene evidentemente che per quel singolo articolo vada sequestrato l'intero sito. Il danno per BUTAC d'immagine è ovviamente grosso. L'articolo faceva riferimento ad un medico iscritto all'ordine che spaccia medicina olistica in televisione (canali RAI). l'unica cosa che può servire è che ne parliate in tanti."

13:40. Alcuni commentatori hanno individuato lo specifico articolo e lo specifico medico in questione. Per non complicare la situazione di Michelangelo, nessun commento di questo genere verrà pubblicato.

15:10. Qualche informazione in più tramite il collega David Puente:

puente
15:55. La notizia è anche su Giornalettismo. Concordo con chi commenta che questo sarà un classico caso di Effetto Streisand.

19.30. Vedo ora che ne ha parlato anche ANSA. Sottoscrivo la richiesta di Michelangelo, fondatore di Butac.it: non lanciatevi in attacchi ai siti di chi pensate che abbia sporto querela. Torce e forconi non aiutano nessuno.

20:20. Ho pubblicato un sunto in inglese qui.

Entire Italian debunking site Butac.it taken offline by court order due to one disputed article

Butac.it, one of Italy’s leading debunking sites, was taken completely offline Friday morning (local time) by order of the Court of Bologna. All of its content is now unreachable and has been replaced with this notice.

Its founder, Michelangelo Coltelli, says that this extreme measure is linked to a defamation lawsuit filed in relation to a single article published in 2015 by a registered physician who promotes holistic medicine on Italian TV. Here is Coltelli’s public statement, translated verbatim: “A month ago we received notice of a libel action for a 2015 article. The action did not demand the removal of the article, which therefore remained online. However, the Public Prosecutor of Brindisi evidently deemed that the entire site must be seized because of that single article. The damage to BUTAC’s image is clearly great. The article mentioned a registered physician who peddled holistic medicine on TV (RAI channels). The only thing that can be useful is that many of you get the word out.”

In a public tweet (shown below), BUTAC's admin added that “We’re working with our lawyers toward a repeal of the seizure order. We place our trust in the institutions, with which we have worked more than once when asked. In the meantime, please be patient and we hope you understand.” This tweet refers to the work done pro bono by Coltelli for the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies as part of the Bastabufale (“Enough hoaxes”) initiative to contrast the fake news phenomenon in Italian media and online.

Taking an entire site offline due to a single disputed article is unusual, and the takedown has been reported by several prominent Italian media outlets (Il Post, TGCom24, Vice, La Stampa, Repubblica, Giornalettismo), including the national news agency ANSA. Noted Italian journalist and La7 news chief editor Enrico Mentana has stated on Facebook that “taking down a whole informational site is a grave measure, almost like a Fascist censorship”.

This story is developing and further details will be posted as soon as they become available.

Full disclosure: I am a personal friend and colleague of Butac.it’s founder, Michelangelo Coltelli, and I, too, have worked pro bono with the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies on the same assignment.

Commenti all'articolo (4)

eratostene
ho pubblicamente espresso anche io la mia solidarietà all'amico Michelangelo Coltelli, che per certi versi è un mio collega in quanto sono debunker anche io, sia pure limitandomi alle faccende geologiche. Comunque vedo che le reazioni contro il provvedimento sono tantissime come la solidarietà. Da notare che il ricorrente è un... Leggi tutto
8-4-2018 11:37
