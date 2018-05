Edward Snowden segnala su Twitter questa perla tratta dall'archivio della BBC: un'intervista nella quale Mark Zuckerberg dice ripetutamente che Facebook non venderà e non condividerà i dati dei propri utenti. Era il 2009. Sappiamo com'è andata.

.

Zuckerberg: The person who's putting the content on Facebook always owns the information, and that's why this is such an important thing and why Facebook is such a special service that people feel a lot of ownership over. This is their information, they own it.

BBC: And you won't sell it?

Zuckerberg: No, of course not. They want to share it with, um, with only a few people.

BBC: So just to be clear, you're not going to sell, or share, any of the information on Facebook?

Zuckerberg: What the terms say is just, we're not going to share people's information except for with the people that they've asked for it to be shared.