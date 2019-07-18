Quanti informatici ci vogliono per resettare una lampadina smart?



[ZEUS News - www.zeusnews.it - 21-07-2019]

lampadina GE

Molti hanno pensato che si trattasse di una burla, ma il video della General Electric che descrive il metodo assurdo ed esasperante per resettare una lampadina smart è reale.


Queste sono le istruzioni complete:

Use the first reset sequence if: Your bulbs are running on firmware version 2.8 or later (you can find your bulb firmware version by tapping on the device in your C by GE app).
We recommend counting with Mississippi (1 Mississippi, 2 Mississippi, 3 Mississippi, etc.).

Start with your bulb off for at least 5 seconds.
1. Turn on for 8 seconds
2. Turn off for 2 seconds
3. Turn on for 8 seconds
4. Turn off for 2 seconds
5. Turn on for 8 seconds
6. Turn off for 2 seconds
7. Turn on for 8 seconds
8. Turn off for 2 seconds
9. Turn on for 8 seconds
10. Turn off for 2 seconds
11. Turn on

Bulb will flash on and off 3 times if it has been successfully reset.

TIP: If the factory reset above was unsuccessful, you might have an older version of the C by GE bulb. Please follow the instructions below to reset.

Bulb Reset Sequence - for firmware version 2.7 or earlier:
We recommend counting with Mississippi (1 Mississippi, 2 Mississippi, 3 Mississippi, etc.).

Start with your bulb off for at least 5 seconds.
1. Turn on for 8 seconds
2. Turn off for 2 seconds
3. Turn on for 2 seconds
4. Power off for 2 seconds
5. Turn on for 2 seconds
6. Power off for 2 seconds
7. Turn on for 2 seconds
8. Power off for 2 seconds
9. Turn on for 8 seconds
10. Power off for 2 seconds
11. Turn on for 8 seconds
12. Power off for 2 seconds
13. Turn on

Bulb will flash on and off 3 times if it has been successfully reset.

Need assistance? Call the C by GE Customer Service Hotline at 1-844-30C-BYGE (1-844-302-2943), or email help@cbyge.com.


Se qualcuno avesse voluto riassumere in un solo video la demenzialità di certe istruzioni inventate dai tecnici per complicare le cose (o dall'ufficio acquisti per ridure i costi), l'ossessione dei designer per eliminare qualunque funzione visibile e parte meccanica, e la stupidità della mania di rendere "smart" qualunque cosa, non avrebbe potuto fare di meglio.

Santo cielo, gente, stiamo parlando di una lampadina. La quintessenza della semplicità. Sarebbe costato tanto includere, che so, un pulsantino di reset?

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato con Zeus News ti consigliamo di iscriverti alla Newsletter gratuita. Inoltre puoi consigliare l'articolo utilizzando uno dei pulsanti qui sotto, inserire un commento (anche anonimo) o segnalare un refuso.
 

Paolo Attivissimo

Paolo Attivissimo

(C) by Paolo Attivissimo - www.attivissimo.net.
Distribuzione libera, purché sia inclusa la presente dicitura.

Commenti all'articolo (3)


Gladiator
:shock: :shock: :shock: Chi ha progettato una procedura del genere può solo essere demente...
27-7-2019 14:25
{utente anonimo}
si vede che in GE non conoscono la barzelletta su quanti carabinieri ci vogliono per cambiare un lampadina: 100, uno la tiene ferma e 99 girano la caserma. Scusate ma il titolo alludeva...
20-7-2019 14:54
utontello
Ma io mi chiedo: a che servono?
18-7-2019 13:47
