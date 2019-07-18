Quanti informatici ci vogliono per resettare una lampadina smart?

[ZEUS News - www.zeusnews.it - 21-07-2019]
Molti hanno pensato che si trattasse di una burla, ma il video della General Electric che descrive il metodo assurdo ed esasperante per resettare una lampadina smart è reale.
Queste sono le istruzioni complete:
Use the first reset sequence if: Your bulbs are running on firmware version 2.8 or later (you can find your bulb firmware version by tapping on the device in your C by GE app).
We recommend counting with Mississippi (1 Mississippi, 2 Mississippi, 3 Mississippi, etc.).
Start with your bulb off for at least 5 seconds.
1. Turn on for 8 seconds
2. Turn off for 2 seconds
3. Turn on for 8 seconds
4. Turn off for 2 seconds
5. Turn on for 8 seconds
6. Turn off for 2 seconds
7. Turn on for 8 seconds
8. Turn off for 2 seconds
9. Turn on for 8 seconds
10. Turn off for 2 seconds
11. Turn on
Bulb will flash on and off 3 times if it has been successfully reset.
TIP: If the factory reset above was unsuccessful, you might have an older version of the C by GE bulb. Please follow the instructions below to reset.
Bulb Reset Sequence - for firmware version 2.7 or earlier:
We recommend counting with Mississippi (1 Mississippi, 2 Mississippi, 3 Mississippi, etc.).
Start with your bulb off for at least 5 seconds.
1. Turn on for 8 seconds
2. Turn off for 2 seconds
3. Turn on for 2 seconds
4. Power off for 2 seconds
5. Turn on for 2 seconds
6. Power off for 2 seconds
7. Turn on for 2 seconds
8. Power off for 2 seconds
9. Turn on for 8 seconds
10. Power off for 2 seconds
11. Turn on for 8 seconds
12. Power off for 2 seconds
13. Turn on
Bulb will flash on and off 3 times if it has been successfully reset.
Need assistance? Call the C by GE Customer Service Hotline at 1-844-30C-BYGE (1-844-302-2943), or email help@cbyge.com.
Santo cielo, gente, stiamo parlando di una lampadina. La quintessenza della semplicità. Sarebbe costato tanto includere, che so, un pulsantino di reset?
|
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato con Zeus News
ti consigliamo di iscriverti alla Newsletter gratuita.
Inoltre puoi consigliare l'articolo utilizzando uno dei pulsanti qui
sotto, inserire un commento
(anche anonimo)
o segnalare un refuso.
|
(C) by Paolo Attivissimo - www.attivissimo.net.
Distribuzione libera, purché sia inclusa la presente dicitura.
|
|
Gladiator