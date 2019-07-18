Quanti informatici ci vogliono per resettare una lampadina smart?

Molti hanno pensato che si trattasse di una burla, ma il video della General Electric che descrive il metodo assurdo ed esasperante per resettare una lampadina smart è reale.

Queste sono le istruzioni complete:

Start with your bulb off for at least 5 seconds.

1. Turn on for 8 seconds

2. Turn off for 2 seconds

3. Turn on for 8 seconds

4. Turn off for 2 seconds

5. Turn on for 8 seconds

6. Turn off for 2 seconds

7. Turn on for 8 seconds

8. Turn off for 2 seconds

9. Turn on for 8 seconds

10. Turn off for 2 seconds

11. Turn on

Bulb will flash on and off 3 times if it has been successfully reset.

TIP: If the factory reset above was unsuccessful, you might have an older version of the C by GE bulb. Please follow the instructions below to reset.

Bulb Reset Sequence - for firmware version 2.7 or earlier:

We recommend counting with Mississippi (1 Mississippi, 2 Mississippi, 3 Mississippi, etc.).

Start with your bulb off for at least 5 seconds.

1. Turn on for 8 seconds

2. Turn off for 2 seconds

3. Turn on for 2 seconds

4. Power off for 2 seconds

5. Turn on for 2 seconds

6. Power off for 2 seconds

7. Turn on for 2 seconds

8. Power off for 2 seconds

9. Turn on for 8 seconds

10. Power off for 2 seconds

11. Turn on for 8 seconds

12. Power off for 2 seconds

13. Turn on

Bulb will flash on and off 3 times if it has been successfully reset.

Need assistance? Call the C by GE Customer Service Hotline at 1-844-30C-BYGE (1-844-302-2943), or email help@cbyge.com.