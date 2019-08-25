Nuovo ricatto online: non abboccate



Molte persone e aziende che hanno un sito Internet stanno ricevendo delle mail di ricatto che minacciano di bloccare per sempre i loro account e di seppellirli sotto migliaia di proteste e recensioni negative se non verrà pagata una cifra in Bitcoin (circa 2400 dollari).

Questo è un esempio della mail di ricatto, che minaccia anche di mandare centinaia di mail e pubblicità a nove milioni di indirizzi, scatenando la loro ira e rovinando la reputazione del sito:

Hey. Soon your hosting account and your domain [nome del dominio] will be blocked forever, and you will receive tens of thousands of negative feedback from angry people.

Here is a list of what you get if you don't follow my requirements:
+ abuse spamhouse for aggressive web spam tens of thousands of negative
+ reviews about you and your website from angry people for aggressive
+ web and email spam lifetime blocking of your hosting account for
+ aggressive web and email spam lifetime blocking of your domain for
+ aggressive web and email spam Thousands of angry complaints from angry
+ people will come to your mail and messengers for sending you a lot of
+ spam complete destruction of your reputation and loss of clients
+ forever for a full recovery from the damage you need tens of thousands
+ of dollars

Do you want this?

If you do not want the above problems, then before June 1, 2019, you need to send me 0.3 BTC to my Bitcoin wallet: 19ckouUP2E22aJR5BPFdf7jP2oNXR3bezL

How do I do all this to get this result:

1. I will send 30 messages to 13 000 000 sites with contact forms with offensive messages with the address of your site, that is, in this situation, you and the spammer and insult people. And everyone will not care that it is not you.

2. I'll send 300 messages to 9,000,000 email addresses and very intrusive advertisements for making money and offer a free iPhone with your website address [nome del dominio] and your contact details. And then send out abusive messages with the address of your site.

3. I will do aggressive spam on blogs, forums and other sites (in my database there are 35 978 370 sites and 315900 sites from which you will definitely get a huge amount of abuse) of your site [nome del dominio]. After such spam, the spamhouse will turn its attention on you and after several abuses your host will be forced to block your account for life. Your domain registrar will also block your domain permanently.

Niente panico: è semplicemente una variante delle estorsioni pigre già viste nei mesi scorsi, come quella che diceva di aver spiato la vittima mentre visitava siti pornografici e chiedeva soldi per non diffondere il video (inesistente).

Ricevere una mail come questa non significa che il vostro sito è stato violato. Cestinate pure.

La cosa informaticamente interessante è che questo tipo di abuso di Internet tramite criptovalute ha portato alla creazione di un archivio pubblico, il Bitcoin Abuse Database, nel quale vengono segnalati i wallet legati a tentativi di truffa o estorsione. Questo ha il vantaggio di creare un monitoraggio e una traccia utilizzabili per risalire a chi si nasconde dietro l'anonimato di un portafogli digitale di questo tipo.

Come spiega il BAD, "il Bitcoin è anonimo se viene usato perfettamente. Per fortuna nessuno è perfetto. Anche gli hacker commettono errori. Basta un solo errore per collegare dei bitcoin rubati alla vera identità di un hacker". Il monitoraggio di questo caso, relativo al wallet citato nella mail di ricatto, è qui.

Finora, fra l'altro, secondo Blockchain.info il wallet citato ha incassato esattamente zero.

