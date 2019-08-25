Nuovo ricatto online: non abboccate

Molte persone e aziende che hanno un sito Internet stanno ricevendo delle mail di ricatto che minacciano di bloccare per sempre i loro account e di seppellirli sotto migliaia di proteste e recensioni negative se non verrà pagata una cifra in Bitcoin (circa 2400 dollari).

Questo è un esempio della mail di ricatto, che minaccia anche di mandare centinaia di mail e pubblicità a nove milioni di indirizzi, scatenando la loro ira e rovinando la reputazione del sito:

Here is a list of what you get if you don't follow my requirements:

+ abuse spamhouse for aggressive web spam tens of thousands of negative

+ reviews about you and your website from angry people for aggressive

+ web and email spam lifetime blocking of your hosting account for

+ aggressive web and email spam lifetime blocking of your domain for

+ aggressive web and email spam Thousands of angry complaints from angry

+ people will come to your mail and messengers for sending you a lot of

+ spam complete destruction of your reputation and loss of clients

+ forever for a full recovery from the damage you need tens of thousands

+ of dollars

Do you want this?

If you do not want the above problems, then before June 1, 2019, you need to send me 0.3 BTC to my Bitcoin wallet: 19ckouUP2E22aJR5BPFdf7jP2oNXR3bezL

How do I do all this to get this result:

1. I will send 30 messages to 13 000 000 sites with contact forms with offensive messages with the address of your site, that is, in this situation, you and the spammer and insult people. And everyone will not care that it is not you.

2. I'll send 300 messages to 9,000,000 email addresses and very intrusive advertisements for making money and offer a free iPhone with your website address [nome del dominio] and your contact details. And then send out abusive messages with the address of your site.

3. I will do aggressive spam on blogs, forums and other sites (in my database there are 35 978 370 sites and 315900 sites from which you will definitely get a huge amount of abuse) of your site [nome del dominio]. After such spam, the spamhouse will turn its attention on you and after several abuses your host will be forced to block your account for life. Your domain registrar will also block your domain permanently.