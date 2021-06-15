Lo smartphone consiglia il dentifricio della mamma

Per quelli che pensano che il telefonino li ascolti: no, non ne ha bisogno.



toothpaste

Newsweek ha segnalato un thread diventato virale su Twitter che spiega benissimo il reale potere dei sistemi di tracciamento pubblicitario e ribadisce il concetto che la paura diffusa che gli smartphone ascoltino le nostre conversazioni per proporci i prodotti di cui parliamo è infondata per una ragione molto semplice: non hanno bisogno di farlo perché hanno già tutto quello che serve, e glielo abbiamo fornito noi.

Il thread è stato pubblicato da Robert G. Reeve, che lavora nel settore della tecnologia informatica relativa alla privacy e conosce da vicino la questione.

In sintesi: Reeve è stato a casa di sua madre per una settimana, e si è visto comparire sul telefonino la pubblicità del dentifricio usato da lei e che ha usato anche lui. Non hanno mai parlato del dentifricio in questione. Allora come fa lo smartphone a proporglielo?

Oltre a raccogliere sistematicamente dati come la geolocalizzazione, l'uso delle tessere fedeltà, le prenotazioni e gli acquisti, le applicazioni installate sui telefonini usano la geolocalizzazione correlata: prendono nota di chi si trova regolarmente nelle sue vicinanze e ricostruiscono così la rete dei suoi contatti (amici, colleghi, famiglia).

I pubblicitari usano questa correlazione per mostrargli pubblicità basate sugli interessi di chi gli sta intorno. Cose che non vuole, ma che qualcuno dei suoi contatti potrebbe volere. Lo scopo, dice Reeve, è istigare subliminalmente a parlare di quel prodotto (nel suo caso, il dentifricio). "Non ha mai avuto bisogno di ascoltarmi per farlo. Sta semplicemente confrontando metadati aggregati".

Reeve conclude notando che questi fatti tecnici sono noti e pubblicati da tempo, ma non indignano nessuno. Tantissime persone hanno rinunciato alla propria privacy. "Conoscono il dentifricio usato da mia madre. Sanno che ero da mia madre. Sanno che io sono su Twitter. Ora ricevo pubblicità su Twitter per il dentifricio di mia madre. I tuoi dati non riguardano soltanto te: riguardano anche il fatto che possono essere usati contro tutte le persone che conosci e anche quelle che non conosci, per plasmare inconsciamente i comportamenti".

Reeve conclude segnalando gli ultimi aggiornamenti di Apple, che consentono di bloccare buona parte di questo tipo di tracciamento. "Se non altro, rendiamoglielo difficile", conclude.

Questo è il thread completo originale:

I'm back from a week at my mom's house and now I'm getting ads for her toothpaste brand, the brand I've been putting in my mouth for a week. We never talked about this brand or googled it or anything like that. As a privacy tech worker, let me explain why this is happening.

First of all, your social media apps are not listening to you. This is a conspiracy theory. It's been debunked over and over again. But frankly they don't need to because everything else you give them unthinkingly is way cheaper and way more powerful.

Your apps collect a ton of data from your phone. Your unique device ID. Your location. Your demographics. Weknowdis. Data aggregators pay to pull in data from EVERYWHERE. When I use my discount card at the grocery store? Every purchase? That's a dataset for sale.

They can match my Harris Teeter purchases to my Twitter account because I gave both those companies my email address and phone number and I agreed to all that data-sharing when I accepted those terms of service and the privacy policy.

Here's where it gets truly nuts, though. If my phone is regularly in the same GPS location as another phone, they take note of that. They start reconstructing the web of people I'm in regular contact with.

The advertisers can cross-reference my interests and browsing history and purchase history to those around me. It starts showing ME different ads based on the people AROUND me. Family. Friends. Coworkers.

It will serve me ads for things I DON'T WANT, but it knows someone I'm in regular contact with might want. To subliminally get me to start a conversation about, I don't know, fucking toothpaste. It never needed to listen to me for this. It's just comparing aggregated metadata.

The other thing is, this is just out there in the open. Tons of people report on this. It's just, nobody cares. We have decided our privacy just isn't worth it. It's a losing battle. We've already given away too much of ourselves [link a due articoli che ne parlano].

So. They know my mom's toothpaste. They know I was at my mom's. They know my Twitter. Now I get Twitter ads for mom's toothpaste. Your data isn't just about you. It's about how it can be used against every person you know, and people you don't. To shape behavior unconsciously.

Apple's latest updates let you block apps' tracking and Facebook is MAD. They're BEGGING you to just press accept and go back to business as usual. Block the fuck out of every app's ads. It's not just about you: your data reshapes the internet [link ad articolo sull'argomento].

The internet is never going to be the wacky place it was when I had a Livejournal and people shared protean gifs in the form of YTMNDs. Big business has come to suck the joy (and your dollars) out of it. At least make it hard for them.
Paolo Attivissimo

Paolo Attivissimo

{manu}
Come per evitare l'inquinamento dei mari bisognerebbe agire sulla trasformabilità (e trasformazione) e neutralizzazione dei rifiuti a terra, così per evitare la profilazione bisognerebbe... vietare la profilazione. Una cosa alla portata di qualunque governo, anche non totalitario stile Cina, così semplice e... Leggi tutto
15-6-2021 14:47
